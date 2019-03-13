Huntsville spending more money than ever on repaving roads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The City of Huntsville is shelling out more money than ever to repave roads. According to a spokesperson for the city, last year the city spent $12 million on repaving. This year they have spent $7 million.

Heavy rains and severe weather have created a lot of work for public works crews, but they're working to get it fixed. Regardless, people are noticing bumps in the road.

"It's bad. I mean, if you don't look for it, it'll tear your car up. I don't know. I mean they should be, you know what I'm saying, have somebody out here at night paving the roads or something," said Terrence Russell, a Huntsville resident.

Drivers might notice more potholes on Church Street which is a major road project. City officials say the road will be repaved after construction is complete.

ALDOT is helping to oversee that project. A spokesperson for the department says crews could be working to patch Church Street as soon as the next round of storms clear out.

The city has more road construction, utility relocation, and improvements, and fiber optic cable work occurring that is impacting the overall motorist experience. The city says these roads will be repaved when construction is complete.

