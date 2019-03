× Facebook, Instagram experience connection issues

Some Facebook and Instagram users experienced connection issues Wednesday afternoon, as Facebook said it was working to fix the problem.

Facebook didn’t disclose the nature of the problem or how widespread it was, but the website downdetector.com indicated the majority of the problems were in the United States and western Europe.

We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. — Facebook (@facebook) March 13, 2019

It was unclear when the issue might be resolved.