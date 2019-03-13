Emergency alert issued for missing Madison County teen

Posted 4:02 pm, March 13, 2019, by , Updated at 04:04PM, March 13, 2019

Paxton Marie Glenn

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – State officials have issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert for a 14-year-old Harvest girl.

Paxton Marie Glenn was last seen Tuesday at Sparkman Ninth Grade School.

Glenn is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 90 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing gray or black sweat pants and carrying a light blue backpack.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 256-533-8820 or call 911.

