Dick’s Sporting Goods to remove guns from 125 stores amid declining sales

Posted 10:17 am, March 13, 2019, by

Dick’s Sporting Goods is going to stop selling guns in some of its stores.

The retailer’s CEO made the announcement Tuesday, saying it will pull hunting gear from 125 stores starting around August.

Dick’s says it will replace the firearms with other sporting goods.

The move comes amid declining sales. Last year, Dick’s announced it would ban sales of assault-style weapons after it was revealed the school shooter in Parkland, Florida had bought a gun from a Dick’s store.

The company also stopped sales of high-capacity magazines and guns to anyone under 21.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.