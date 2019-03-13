× Customers shocked as All Star Medical abruptly closes

MADISON, Ala. – Several people around Huntsville and Madison are wondering what to do after a medical supply store suddenly closed.

A few months ago, All Star Medical announced it was combining its locations at its Madison store.

Then, workers announced in a Facebook post in February that the store was closing. Many seniors are now wondering where to go for help.

The vehicles are parked outside, but the lights are off and a handwritten note is on the door at All Star Medical.

“There’s no further notice. There’s no further notice whatsoever,” customer James Fox said.

James Fox has gone to All Star for ten years to get replacements for a CPAP machine.

“I can’t sleep more than two hours without my mask,” Fox said.

He gets replacements every three months, but his supplier is now out of business, with no plans to reopen. In a Facebook post, a company spokesperson says owner Phil Garmon passed away in February and the workers were let go.

“Do I call another company, do I go to my doctor, what do I do?” Fox said.

Workers next door say it’s been about two full months since they’ve seen anybody coming or going from the All Star office in Madison. In fact, many of the customers have been showing up in person to find out. They say many of their products are paid for, locked up inside, which they can’t get to. So, workers next door have taken to printing up a helpful list of other suppliers in the area where people can go for help.

“My next doctors appointment is April 4th,” Fox said.

Fox says a trip to the pulmonary specialist may be his next chance at a refreshing night’s sleep. He doesn’t know how long it’ll be before he gets his medical files back.

According to court records, a little over a year ago, Garmon filed bankruptcy in northern Alabama. In the filing, Garmon said All Star was hurt financially by cuts in reimbursements from Medicare and other insurance companies.

If you’ve been affected by the closure, other medical supply companies may be able to help you.

A Plus Medical, 121 Castle Dr. Suite B, Madison, AL (256) 489-7587

Hometown Health Care, 107 Castle Dr., Madison, AL (256) 726-9012

McAbee Medical, 304 Governors Dr. SW, Huntsville, AL (256) 534-7721