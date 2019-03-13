Bill to ban renting to tenants in US illegally advances

Posted 9:55 am, March 13, 2019, by

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee House lawmakers have advanced legislation to ban landlords from renting or subleasing housing to people in the U.S. illegally.

Republican Rep. Bruce Griffey’s bill cleared the House Business Subcommittee on Tuesday.

Griffey says the bill would penalize landlords for allowing residents in their property while knowing or recklessly disregarding that they’re in the U.S. illegally. First-time penalties would include a misdemeanor punishable by a $350 fine, with increasing penalties.

The Tennessee Immigrant & Refugee Rights Coalition said the bill denies communities basic human dignity and puts children at risk of homelessness.

Another subcommittee Tuesday overwhelmingly rejected Griffey’s other bill to charge fees on international money transfers from people in Tennessee who can’t present a driver’s license. Griffey has said it could help fund President Donald Trump’s U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.