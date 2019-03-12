Strong To Severe Storms Possible Early Thursday

The next chance of strong to severe storms arrives on Thursday morning. Here is a look at the forecast map for Wednesday. A strong low pressure center comes out the central Rockies. Moisture out of the Gulf of Mexico along with a trailing cold front increases our chance of stormy weather Thursday.

The Storm Prediction Center has north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee under a *SLIGHT RISK* for severe thunderstorms for Thursday. Right now the main threat would be damaging winds. With recent rains, flooding is a concern again. We had over an inch in part of Madison County with Saturday evening’s tornado warning. We’ll be on the lookout for more heavy rainfall Thursday.

We will likely have heavy storms move in across west Alabama early in the morning Thursday. Some of those could be strong to severe with damaging winds. As the line moves east, there is a chance the storms could weaken some. The timing has a weaken line of storms by the late morning into the afternoon. The risk of severe storm could be lower for east Alabama on Thursday. Either way, we need to pay attention to the radar Thursday and check back for further changes getting closer to Thursday. Here is a look at the timing for Thursday:

Stay tuned for updates and check the forecast discussion as well.

