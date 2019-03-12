Strong To Severe Storms Possible Thursday

It’s easy to tell we’re heading into severe weather season. After multiple rounds of rain and storms this month, yet another strong frontal system will bring a chance at severe weather on Thursday.

Showers and a few storms are possible over Northwest Alabama very early Thursday morning. Another wave develops and slowly moves east through the afternoon and evening; that’s the one that could bring some isolated severe weather with it.

Likelihood of Severe Storms: Thursday’s ‘threat’ depends on this storm system phasing together the best fuel (instability) and dynamics (wind shear). The atmosphere looks like it could produce some severe storms; however, the over-all setup reminds us a lot of last Saturday: mostly rainy, windy weather with a low-end chance of severe winds or a tornado.

The Storm Prediction Center has north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee under a *SLIGHT RISK* for severe thunderstorms for Thursday. Right now the main threat would be damaging winds and heavy downpours, which could prompt brief flash flooding.

Prepare Now: What do you do with this information? Just be alert. Make sure you’ve got your Live Alert 19 set to alert for warnings at your ‘current location.’ That means it will follow you wherever you’re going.

Go about your business as usual Thursday with two things in mind: it’s going to rain and there might be a severe storm. Pay attention, and be ready to take action if needed.

Behind The Storms: Rain will move out early Friday morning as a cold front sweeps through. That sets us up for a much cooler, but also much drier, weekend than what we’ve been experiencing!

Saturday is likely the coolest ‘day’ with highs only in the lower/middle 50s. The St. Patrick’s Day parade in Huntsville will be chilly: 11 AM temperatures around 46ºF with a light north wind.

Some frost is possible on Sunday morning and again Monday morning, and then the air moderates a little (warms slightly) from Monday through the end of next with no significant threats of rain or storms at all!