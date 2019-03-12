New granola for kidney failure patients, developed in Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- More than 661,000 Americans suffer from kidney failure according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. A Huntsville company is working to help the dietary needs of those patients through a common breakfast snack.

A lot of food products you see are geared toward paleo friendly, gluten free, or heart healthy. But Everbloom Health, a company on the Hudsonalpha campus in Huntsville, says there is a need for convenient food options for kidney failure patients on dialysis and those with kidney disease pre-dialysis.

So what's different about this granola? Instead of oats -- it's made with barley.

At the end of August last year, work began on developing Burl Barley Granola. Launched a few weeks ago, what makes the grain so beneficial to kidney disease patients is the lower phosphorus content than oats. Sodium is also a concern, and the product carries a low daily percentage of that as well.

Phosphorus, a mineral found in bones, is able to be removed from your blood in normal working kidneys. According to the National Kidney Foundation, high phosphorus levels can cause damage to your body. Extra phosphorus causes body changes that pull calcium out of your bones, making them weak.

The company says that while dialysis has allowed kidney failure patients to live, it puts a huge burden on their quality of life as does kidney disease pre-dialysis.

"We want to meet those patients where they're at. With new treatment options, that were still working on as well but as well as food options as well too, to help them to be able to live a great life even with their kidney disease," explained Everbloom Health CEO Chris Cummings.

Currently, the granola is only available online but they are working towards getting it in stores for more accessibility. There are two flavors right now, maple syrup and pecan, and cranberry. Cranberries also have benefits for kidney dialysis patients. The granola is also a great option for people will healthy kidneys since barley has a lot of other nutrients and health benefits.