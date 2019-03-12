× Name your price to adopt a pet from Huntsville Animal Services

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – How much is that doggy in the window?

For the next week and a half at Huntsville Animal Services, it’s as much as you’re willing to pay.

The shelter is full and looking to empty out its pens, so it’s holding a “Name Your Price” pet adoption special March 12-23. Prospective pet parents just need to stop by, pick a pet, name their price and take home their new best friend. Restrictions may apply for some animals.

The adoption fee includes rabies and other vaccinations, a microchip for pet identification, spay or neuter surgery, and a heartworm test for dogs.

The shelter is at 4950 Triana Boulevard and is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday with the exception of Tuesdays, when it’s open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. The shelter also is open Saturdays from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.