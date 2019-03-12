Name your price to adopt a pet from Huntsville Animal Services

Posted 9:18 am, March 12, 2019, by

Twilight, one of the dogs available for adoption at Huntsville Animal Services. (Photo via Huntsville Animal Services/Facebook)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – How much is that doggy in the window?

For the next week and a half at Huntsville Animal Services, it’s as much as you’re willing to pay.

The shelter is full and looking to empty out its pens, so it’s holding a “Name Your Price” pet adoption special March 12-23. Prospective pet parents just need to stop by, pick a pet, name their price and take home their new best friend. Restrictions may apply for some animals.

The adoption fee includes rabies and other vaccinations, a microchip for pet identification, spay or neuter surgery, and a heartworm test for dogs.

The shelter is at 4950 Triana Boulevard and is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday with the exception of Tuesdays, when it’s open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. The shelter also is open Saturdays from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.