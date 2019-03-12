Mobile Police: 3 people dead in Alabama murder-suicide

Posted 11:50 am, March 12, 2019, by

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama authorities say three people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Mobile.

Police Chief Lawrence Battiste tells news outlets that officers were called to a home about a disturbance on Tuesday morning.

Officers entered the residence and found two men and a female dead inside. The chief says all the deceased were related.

Police haven’t released any names or details including how the victims died. But fire officials say they received a call about a possible shooting at the residence.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.