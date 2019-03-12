Man posing as Home Depot employee scams man out of $4,500

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A man is out $4,500 after he was scammed by a person he thought was an employee at a Home Depot in Huntsville.

Police released this picture of who they believe is the suspect.

The victim was told by a friend that the store was having a "truckload sale."

That friend gave the victim a number to call to get more information. Police believe that number put the victim in touch with the suspect.

Above is a picture of the suspect who police believe greeted the customer near the door. He told the victim the store was only taking cash for these items.

Police can't disclose what the victim bought, but they can say he gave the suspect his money and was told to pull around to the back of the store where he would receive his merchandise. When the victim got there the suspect was gone.

"We would like for the public, if they could, ID this individual and reach out to us as soon as possible before this gentleman victimizes anyone else," said Lt. Michael Johnson from the Huntsville Police Department.

Police do not believe any employees were involved in this scam. Authorities do not know if the suspect is from the area.