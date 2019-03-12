× Illegal immigrant charged with raping girl in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – A man who’s been deported twice from the United States is now charged with raping a 12-year-old girl in Marshall County, authorities said Tuesday.

David Ramirez Gonzalez, 29, is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse and resisting arrest.

Gonzalez is accused of sexually assaulting the girl in the Pleasant Grove area on March 10, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies got a warrant for his arrest and found him later that night hiding in a closet in Arab, they said.

Gonzalez is in the U.S. illegally, according to the sheriff’s office. He was deported in 2008 and again in 2009 for illegal reentry. He has been known to use several aliases, authorities said, including a Facebook page under the name Noel Ramirez.

Gonzalez was booked into the Marshall County Jail on $1 million bond.