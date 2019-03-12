Governor Ivey awards nonprofit that helps kids whose loved ones are in jail

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey awarded $25,000 to help a nonprofit organization that assists children whose parents or loved ones are currently in jail or prison.

Extended Family for Kids plans to use the grant funds to expand its availability to schools across Alabama. The program uses a curriculum that helps children in grades K-12 reduce stress, deal with anger, and make good choices for life. The goal of the program is to help participants shed the shame and stigma associated with having an incarcerated family member, deal with bullying, and express anger in a healthy manner.

“Children whose loved ones are imprisoned can face tough circumstances through no fault of their own, and they deserve to have access to care and education which can help their daily lives,” Ivey said. “I commend the work of Extended Family for Kids, and I am pleased to provide this assistance as the organization seeks to offer access to its programs to schools throughout the state.”

EFK programs are currently only offered in schools within Cherokee County but with the grant, EFK leader workshops will be led in Calhoun, Etowah, and Jefferson counties. Their goal is to train 100 school counselors from around the state to start the program in their schools.

The U.S. Justice Department made these funds available to the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

“ADECA joins Gov. Ivey in supporting of Extended Family for Kids and its efforts to help those children with incarcerated parents and loved ones,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

Ivey notified the Extended Family executive director, Laure Clemons, that the grant had been approved.