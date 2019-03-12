Gov. Ivey signs gas tax bill, House Speaker Mac McCutcheon hails passage, GOP group says its opposed by Alabamians

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The Alabama Legislature Tuesday passed the 10-cent-per-gallon gas tax hike – to be phased-in over three years – with strong support from business groups and leaders in the House and Senate.

However, an opposition group reported Tuesday morning, its poll shows most Alabamians oppose the measure.

On Tuesday, that opposition wasn’t part of the signing ceremony with Gov. Kay Ivey.

Madison County-based House Speaker Mac McCutcheon said he’s been working on the gas tax issue for five years, and Tuesday was a big day.

“And one of the things that had me so involved in this was the fact that I saw the direct connection with good infrastructure and economic growth, which produces a good quality of life for the people that live in this state,” McCutcheon said.

Ivey signed the measure into law, completing a dizzying week, from the bill’s introduction to final passage. She praised the bipartisan support the bill received.

“What the members of the Alabama Legislature have done today is to improve Alabama's infrastructure for generations to come,” Ivey said.

The 10-cent per gallon hike phases in over three years. By 2022, it is expected to raise $323 million annually for road and bridge improvements.

The tax hike led by Alabama’s Republican governor and GOP majorities in the House and Senate marks a philosophical departure for Alabama Republicans, who closely identify with a low-tax agenda.

Not everybody’s happy about the decision. The Alabama Republican Party executive committee opposed the measure.

Executive committee member Don Wallace of Northport helped form the Committee to Stop the Gas Tax. They started a month ago, he said.

“I don’t think philosophically we have changed,” Wallace told WHNT News 19 Tuesday. “We’ve just got a disconnect between Republican leadership and significant numbers of legislators and the public.”

A poll the group commissioned and released Tuesday morning found 78-percent of those polled said Alabama should spend more money on roads and bridges but should use the state trust fund and current transportation money.

The poll found 85-percent of those surveyed opposed house approval of the bill and 71-percent believe Gov. Ivey concealed her plan to raise taxes.

The group said they will make sure Alabama voters will be reminded every Oct. 1 over the next three years about the tax hike.

AL.com reported Tuesday that Gov. Ivey told WSFA in an interview last week new legislative candidates were told last year about the plan to boost the gas tax. She said they were vetted by party leaders and, if they planned to oppose it, they were encouraged not to run.