ALEA responding to body found at Morgans Cove

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – ALEA troopers are responding to a body found at Morgans Cove.

The area is near Buck’s Pocket, where authorities have been searching for a missing teenager from DeKalb County.

Authorities told WHNT News 19 a fisherman found what he believed to be a body in the water, and confirmed a body was found upon arriving at the scene.

A forensics team is on the way to assist with identifying the body.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as we receive additional information.