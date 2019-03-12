ALEA responding to body found at Morgans Cove

Posted 6:34 pm, March 12, 2019, by , Updated at 06:50PM, March 12, 2019

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – ALEA troopers are responding to a body found at Morgans Cove.

The area is near Buck’s Pocket, where authorities have been searching for a missing teenager from DeKalb County.

Authorities told WHNT News 19 a fisherman found what he believed to be a body in the water, and confirmed a body was found upon arriving at the scene.

A forensics team is on the way to assist with identifying the body.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as we receive additional information.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.