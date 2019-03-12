× 1 forgery suspect arrested, Rainsville police searching for 2 more

RAINSVILLE, Ala. – Rainsville police say they arrested a Chattanooga man for trying to cash a forged check for thousands of dollars, and they’re looking for two more suspects in the case.

Marty C. Mathews, 28, was arrested Monday morning at First Southern State Bank. Rainsville police said Mathews was trying to cash a stolen and forged check for $3,900. The bank called police, who arrived and took Mathews into custody.

Police said Mathews had cashed about $27,000 at banks in Fort Payne, Cherokee County and Kimball, Tenn.

Two other men that were there with Mathews left the bank going east on Alabama Highway 35 in a blue Ford Focus with a Texas license plate, police said. Police released photos of the men hoping someone could help identify them.

Anyone with information about the two men is asked to contact the Rainsville Police Department at 256-638-2157 or rainsvillepd@farmerstel.com.

Matthews was charged with first-degree forgery. Jail records indicated his bond had not been set as of Tuesday afternoon.