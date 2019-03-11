× Woman indicted for murder of Huntsville man

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Police arrested a woman Monday morning in connection with a stabbing death at a Huntsville home last year.

Jewel Battle, 54, was arrested after a Madison County grand jury indicted her on a murder charge, according to Huntsville police.

Battle is accused of killing Dale Ervin Jones, 57, at a home on Pulaski Pike in August 2018.

Emergency personnel arrived at the home and found Jones dead from his stab wounds.

Battle’s bond was set at $30,000.