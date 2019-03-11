× Woman charged with breaking into Fort Payne apartment

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – A woman broke into an apartment twice on Saturday before ending up in handcuffs, police said.

Fort Payne police said Terry Lynn Clark, 36, and a juvenile burst into the back door of an apartment on 14th Street NW just before midnight Saturday. Witnesses said Clark was looking for the renter, but he wasn’t home at the time. The witnesses said they chased the two out of the apartment.

Clark and the juvenile came back about two and a half hours later, police said, and kicked in the back door. The two chased the renter and another person out of the apartment to another person’s home, police said.

Clark also is accused of throwing an object through a window in the 200 block of 13th Street NW. The glass from the window shattered onto two children, according to police.

Clark was charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, public intoxication and disorderly conduct. Police said more charges are pending.

Her bond was set at $106,500.