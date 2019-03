× VOTE NOW: Top 5 Paint the Rocket Design Contest

We’ve selected our Top 5 designs, but now we need your help! Take a look at the top 5 designs below, and vote for your favorite. The winner will serve as the design inspiration for the WHNT model rocket in the ‘Rockets on Parade’ installation of the Apollo 11 celebration, painted by the contributing artist. Voting ends on Friday, March 15, so get your vote in today!