Town Madison construction plans include blasting Monday and Tuesday

Posted 12:16 pm, March 11, 2019, by

Construction at Town Madison

MADISON, Ala. – Construction crews working on the Town Madison development have blasting scheduled Monday and Tuesday.

Blasting Monday was scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. at the development, located off I-565 and Zierdt Road.

The Monday blasting would not impact traffic on I-565 as it has in the past, according to officials.

Tuesday blasting is scheduled to happen at 2 p.m. and would close all lanes of I-565 between exits 10 and 11 for approximately 5-10 minutes. Drivers are asked to take an alternate route to avoid a delay.

The mixed-use development will be home to apartments, retail stores like Duluth Trading Company and the Rocket City Trash Pandas minor league baseball team.

