× Second annual Tee It Up for HEALS taking place March 28 at Topgolf

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Experience a new type of golf tournament at the 2nd annual Tee It Up for HEALS at Topgolf Huntsville on March 28, from 12:00pm – 4:00pm.

This is not your traditional golf outing. There are no rain-outs at the all-season venue. You can network and socialize with other players while enjoying complimentary food or meet a competitor at the Topgolf bar and challenge them to see who has the better handicap.

You can also enjoy a little healthy bidding competition over the silent auction items.

The best part – it all benefits HEALS, which provides free school-based medical, dental and optometry to children in Title 1 schools in Huntsville and Madison County.

The tournament has a structured timeline with leader-boards and scorecards. You have time to warm-up before the game, and play through even when it is not your turn. Each team is comprised of six members to play in an appointed bay, with freedom to move about the Topgolf facility when not in play.

Each game = 20 shots, rotating between each player on your team. Each shot is given points and the score counted up. A Topgolf Pro will visit each team for the possibility to purchase Mulligan shots or you can compete for a Hole-In-One for $10,000! All attendees can participate in the Hole-In-One competition for a small donation. Winners will receive awards at the Award Ceremony immediately following the tournament.

For more information or to register, click here.