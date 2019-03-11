× Scottsboro police officer injured after flipping car

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – A Scottsboro police officer was injured in a car accident Monday.

Scottsboro Police Chief Ralph Daw stated an officer was driving on Highway 279 near Imperial Aluminum when the officer hydroplaned and flipped their vehicle. Daw added it was raining at the time and state troopers are investigating.

HEMSI officials confirmed to WHNT News 19 the officer was taken to Huntsville Hospital.

The condition of the officer is unknown.