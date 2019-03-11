Reward for info in Birmingham armored truck robbery increased

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The FBI and Birmingham police are upping the reward for information about an armored vehicle robbery that happened on Christmas Eve.

The reward was increased to $15,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the people responsible for robbing a Brinks security guard at the BBVA Compass Bank on Gadsden Highway.

Around 8:15 a.m. a guard was servicing an ATM at the bank when a gold-colored four-door sedan backed into a parking spot at a nearby fast food restaurant. Two men from the vehicle approached the guard and one sprayed him in the face with a chemical while the other held him on the ground.

The two ran back to their vehicle with cash and left the scene.

The two robbers were wearing dark clothing, gloves and neon vests commonly used for traffic control or construction.

The FBI released several images of people they would like to identify in their investigation, as well as a scar on the head of one person.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the people in the pictures is asked to call the FBI at 205-326-6166 or Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777. Tips also can be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.