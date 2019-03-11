× President Trump’s 2020 budget proposal boosts defense and VA spending, seeks Medicare and Medicaid cuts

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Monday, President Donald Trump unveiled his proposed, $4.7 trillion budget for the next fiscal year.

The blueprint for Trump’s vision for the government and the country seeks a boost in defense spending, which could boost operations in Huntsville.

It calls for more than $8 billion in border wall funding, meaning a fight in Congress is certain.

But lots of details remain to be released, let alone agreed upon.

Alabama U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby, who chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee, said Monday the budget work is just getting started.

I look forward to reviewing additional details of @POTUS's budget proposal. Senate Approps Cmte will conduct hearings & carefully review the proposal as we work to draft & pass spending bills for FY20. I'm hopeful we can build on the early success of the FY19 approps process. — Richard Shelby (@SenShelby) March 11, 2019

U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt praised President Trump’s 2020 budget plan.

“I think the American people want to see a President who dares to ask federal agencies to do more with less,” Aderholt said. “That’s what so many families across America have had to do. However, there is no question, President Trump’s job growth policies are helping the American economy.”

The White House proposal seeks a five percent increase in defense spending to $718 billion, including a three percent military pay raise.

There is continued support for missile defense, including ground-based missile work for a new missile site in Alaska. Boeing does key parts of that work in Huntsville.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs also would see more money under the proposed budget. The VA medical budget would increase by nearly 10 percent to $80 billion, with even more money pledged in 2021.

The budget also takes aim at the U.S. opioid epidemic with money for enforcement, drug treatment, and research. It provides $443 million to the Drug Enforcement Administration to help deal with knockoff versions and chemical precursors to Fentanyl, now the leading cause of overdose deaths in the U.S.

Medicaid would become a block grant program run by the states, under the budget proposal. It also cuts Medicare spending and aims to lower prescription drug prices.

The Environmental Protection Agency, which is setting new rules for the PFC chemicals found in the Lawrence County drinking water, would see a 31 percent overall budget cut in the president’s plan.