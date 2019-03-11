No kitten, the next Cadbury “Bunny” could be from Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The search for the purrfect pet to star in the annual Cadbury Easter commercial is coming to a tail end.

Cadbury has been searching for the next iconic pet to be featured in the Cadbury Easter commercial, “Clucking Bunny”. The company received 4,000 paw-sible photo entries and they’ve finally narrowed it down after a ruff debate.

Monday the Cadbury company announced the 20 semi-finalists and one of the lucky pets is from Huntsville.

Meet Arthur the Gecko. Arthur has a lot of pawsi-tive features like his big eyes and kind smile. Arthur is a Huntsville native.

The winner will be announced on Aprill 11th with help from insta-famous star and honorary judge, Doug the Pug.

The prize is $5,000 and the opportunity to be featured in the Cadbury commercials.

The Cadbury brand will also donate $10,000 to the ASPCA.

Visit the Cadbury Facebook page for other contestant images.