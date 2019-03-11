School closings across the Tennessee Valley

Missing Alabama woman found dead near railroad tracks

Posted 5:00 am, March 11, 2019, by

BESSEMER, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama say the body of a missing 22-year-old woman has been found near railroad tracks in Bessemer.

Bessemer police Chief Mike Roper tells Al.com that the body of Crystal Vasquez was found Sunday afternoon by family members who were searching the area.

Vasquez was reported missing to Birmingham police on March 6. Roper says it’s unclear why the family was searching for Vazquez near the Bessemer train tracks.

He says her death is unclassified at this time and there were no obvious signs of foul play. An autopsy to determine Vazquez’s cause of death is set for Monday at the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.