Men from Florida charged with using stolen credit card numbers in Huntsville area

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Two men from Florida are facing charges that they stole credit and debit card numbers in Madison County.

Elijah Carlos Escutary, 25, and Brian Vigniero, 26, both of Hollywood, Fla., are each charged with identity theft and two counts of encoded data fraud.

Escutary and Vigniero are accused of using stolen numbers to clone credit and debit cards to buy things in the Huntsville area. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said investigators caught the men in the act of using the stolen cards.

Lt. Donny Shaw with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said the two men somehow obtained the card numbers and then called card owners, who they were then able to talk into giving them the security numbers on the backs of the cards.

Escutary and Vigniero also were charged with second-degree marijuana possession, authorities said, and both have warrants from North Carolina for similar crimes. Authorities said they believe the men were going from town to town, running the same scheme and moving on once local authorities caught on.

They were each booked into the Madison County Jail on bonds totaling $60,500.