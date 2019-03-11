School closings across the Tennessee Valley

It’s National Napping Day! How will you celebrate?

National Napping Day is an annual and unofficial holiday celebrated the day right after the return of daylight savings time. The Holiday’s purpose is to give everyone a chance to catch up on rest after the clocks spring forward.

According to Holidays Calendar, National Napping Day started in 1999.

Here are a few nap facts shared by holidaycalendars.com:

  • Naps around 20 or 30 minutes are best for improving short-term alertness.
  • Napping three times a week results in a 37% decrease in heart-related deaths.
  • Naps can improve performance by 34%.
  • In Ancient Rome, it was common to take a nap after lunch.
  • 60 million Americans are sleep-deprived at any one time.
  • Humans are the only mammals that plan or delay naps.
  • Thinking about a nap can lower blood pressure.
  • Most mammals nap.

All you need to celebrate is a blanket, a soft spot, and a few minutes to close your eyes.

