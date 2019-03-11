IHOP to celebrate Free Pancake Day on Tuesday

IHOP is offering a free short stack of its Original Buttermilk Pancakes on Tuesday for “Free Pancake Day.”

On March 12th and from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., IHOP® Restaurant will host it’s 14th annual IHOP Free Pancake Day – Flip It Forward for Kids event.

The restaurant chain is asking diners to donate to help children battling critical illnesses as part of “Flip it Forward for Kids.” One-hundred percent of the donations will benefit the Children’s of Alabama, the state’s only freestanding pediatric medical facility.

