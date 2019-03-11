IHOP to celebrate Free Pancake Day on Tuesday

Posted 9:30 am, March 11, 2019, by , Updated at 09:31AM, March 11, 2019

IHOP is offering a free short stack of its Original Buttermilk Pancakes on Tuesday for “Free Pancake Day.”

On March 12th and from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., IHOP® Restaurant will host it’s 14th annual IHOP Free Pancake Day – Flip It Forward for Kids event.

The restaurant chain is asking diners to donate to help children battling critical illnesses as part of “Flip it Forward for Kids.” One-hundred percent of the donations will benefit the Children’s of Alabama, the state’s only freestanding pediatric medical facility.

The only thing better than pancakes is free pancakes.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.