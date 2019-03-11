× Holman Correctional Inmate says he’s on hunger strike for unwarranted solitary confinement

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. – An inmate at the Holman Correctional Facility is allegedly on a hunger strike because he said he was put in segregation at the facility despite any disciplinary infraction.

Robert Earl Council is in prison, serving life without the possibility of parole for a murder conviction.

According to a news release sent by people inside the prison system, Council was in the St. Clair Correctional Facility where there was a shakedown on Feb. 28. The news release said Council was inside his general population cell at St. Clair Correctional Facility around 2 a.m. when members of ADOC’s emergency response team members and local law enforcement SWAT team officers entered his cell.

Council was handcuffed and immediately escorted to a bus to be transported to Holman. The news release said he was placed there “without any altercation, investigation, or disciplinary infraction from the ADOC.”

Once Council arrived at Holman and was placed in solitary confinement, he began his hunger strike, according to the news release.

WHNT News 19 reached out to his attorney Monday. David Gespass represents Council and is currently involved in an open case with him in Jefferson County for “writ of habeas corpus.” He filed that on December 11, 2017.

Gespass said he filed it after his client, Council, was placed in segregation at Donaldson Correctional Facility on January 22, 2014 for having a cell phone battery and a Facebook page, the filing said. The document goes on to say Council was held in solitary for four years without a hearing, regular review, or a means to get out of segregation and into the general population.

In a letter to Warden Cynthia Stewart at Holman Correctional on March 8, Gespass said he wanted to meet with his client after learning he was transferred there from St. Clair Correctional following some sort of raid in his unit. Gespass said it is his understanding Council did not have any contraband in his possession.

Gespass said he wanted to meet with Council this week; ADOC officials said inmates in the segregation unit may only meet with their lawyers from Tuesday through Thursday, but they did not have any openings for Council to meet with Gespass this week.

Alabama Department of Corrections Spokesman Bob Horton would not confirm whether Council is on hunger strike, nor if he is in segregation. He released this statement to WHNT News 19:

“The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) does not publicly disclose a person’s level of confinement during incarceration because of security reasons. In addition, an inmate’s medical condition is safeguarded through the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA); therefore, ADOC cannot release the inmate’s current health information as protected by federal law.”

In a phone call with WHNT News 19, Gespass said he does not believe Council would have contraband in his possession as he is well-respected by both inmates and ADOC staff.