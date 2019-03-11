Florence man charged with possession and dissemination of child porn, held on $1 million bond

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – The Florence Police department says a “cyber-tip” led to the arrest of a man who faces 198 counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of disseminating child pornography.

Perry Duane Underwood is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $1,005,000 bond.

Detectives say the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force tipped them off to a case that involved the unlawful possession of child pornography. Investigators searched several electronic devices owned by Underwood, at which time they say they found 198 images of child pornography and they were also able to show where at least three photos were disseminated.

Unlawful Possession of Child Pornography is a Class C felony, punishable by incarceration of one (1) year and one (1) day to ten (10) years in prison for each count. Unlawful Dissemination of Child Pornography is a Class B felony, punishable by incarceration of one (2) years to ten (20) years in prison for each count. Class B felony sex offense involving a child is not less than 10 years.