Decatur Police to host active shooter response instructor course

DECATUR, Ala. — The Decatur Police Department will be hosting Active Shooter Response Certification Training (ALICE Training) this summer at Cedar Ridge Middle School.

ALICE, which stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, and Evacuate, is a post-Columbine, Virginia Tech, Sandy Hook strategy that is described to go beyond the conventional lockdown. Training will take place on June 11-12 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Registration costs $695. Early registration is $595. Participants are required to take a 1-hour e-Learning course before the class.

“We are thrilled to provide this for the first time to our community,” says Training Sgt. Jeff Clem. “Local institutions frequently ask us about the best practices on how to react to a violent situation. ALICE Training directly addresses this need.”

The two-day class reviews the skills and strategies to increase survivability during the time between when a violent event begins and when law enforcement arrives. Instructor certification allows the instructor to train participants within their organization who have completed the ALICE e-Learning.

Attendees will range from law enforcement, houses of worship, and area businesses leaders. For more information or to register, click here.