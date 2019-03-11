× Crossville man charged with killing girlfriend

CROSSVILLE, Ala. – A Crossville man is in jail charged with strangling his girlfriend.

Christopher Lee Snow, 33, was arrested by DeKalb County authorities and charged with murder early Saturday morning.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said Snow called 911 Saturday from a home in the Painter community and told them his girlfriend, Melissa Nicole Waldrep, 31, was unresponsive.

Waldrep was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary autopsy report showed Waldrep died by strangulation, authorities said.

Snow was booked into the DeKalb County Jail with a $250,000 bond.