2 killed in separate Birmingham shootings within 90 minutes

Posted 5:37 am, March 11, 2019, by

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities are investigating two fatal shootings that happened about 90 minutes apart in Birmingham.

Police said the first shooting happened around 7 a.m. Sunday near Princeton Baptist Medical Center. The victim died at the scene and has not been publicly identified.

Birmingham Police said the second shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. near a gas station on the south side of the city. That victim also died and the scene and a name has not been released.

Police did not say if the cases could be related.

No arrests have been made.

