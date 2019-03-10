UAH softball and baseball host series with Lee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The UAH baseball team is coming off a split series with Spring Hill and they're hoping to sweep Lee in a double header Sunday plus a single game Monday afternoon; this is the Chargers' first time playing Lee this season.

Malave Bettinger extended his hit streak to 14 after Sunday's games; the Chargers fall 9-4 in the first, but they bounced back and won 8-2 in the second.

a hit by malave bettinger-- gives tyler mccown the chance to make it from 2nd all the way home-- to put the chargers up 3 to 1-- plus bettinger extends his hit streak to 13 games-- and he makes it 14 in game two.

The UAH softball team also taking on Lee at Charger Park hoping to keep their five game win streak going and they were successful; the Chargers win the first game 3-2 and they rolled past Lee 11-6 in the second.

Softball will wrap up the series Monday, March 11 at 11 a.m. and baseball will play at 1 p.m..