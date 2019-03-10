UAH basketball falls in GSC Chamionship; snags spot in NCAA tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two of the most successful programs in the Gulf South Conference met in the championship game for the first time to close out the weekend in Birmingham; the UAH Chargers faced off against Delta State. It was a close game the whole time, but the Statesmen were able to hold off a late rally by UAH to win the GSC championship 64-60.

"We didn't play well enough to win today and that's the bottom line. You know our deal is we're gonna shoot open threes and we didn't make them today, and we didn't make a lot of shots we usually make and in basketball at the end of the day, it's a pretty simple game when it goes in it looks good and when it doesn't it's a hard game," said UAH men's basketball head coach, Lennie Acuff. "I was unbelievably proud of our guys you know we're dead in the water we're down eight with three minutes to go and we cut it to two. That's just the character of our kids."

Despite their loss earlier in the afternoon, the Chargers are pumped cause they snagged a spot in the Division 2 NCAA tournament. UAH came in at the 6th seed in the south region at 24-7; the Chargers will face off against Lynn, the 3rd seed.