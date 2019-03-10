Texas Roadhouse to host disaster relief fundraiser for Lee County tornado victims

Every Texas Roadhouse across the state of Alabama will be hosting a disaster relief fundraiser to benefit the Lee County Disaster Relief Fund of the Community Foundation of East Alabama.

The fundraiser is on Monday, March 11th from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Texas Roadhouse will donate 100% of the night’s profit to benefit the Lee County fund. This event is part of their Dine to Donate nights.

Below is a list of participating locations:

Texas Roadhouse at 307 Cox Creek Parkway in Florence, AL 35630.

Texas Roadhouse at 7525 Eastchase Parkway in Montgomery, AL 36117.

Texas Roadhouse at 121 Jeff Road in Huntsville, AL 35806.

Texas Roadhouse at 1363 McFarland Blvd E. in Tuscaloosa, AL 35404.

Texas Roadhouse at 3730 Montgomery Highway in Dothan, AL 36303.

Texas Roadhouse at 60 Drivers Way in Pelham, AL 35124.

Texas Roadhouse at 6150 Airport Blvd. in Mobile, AL 36608.

Texas Roadhouse at 1006 Beltline Rd SE in Decatur, AL 35601.

All proceeds benefit those impacted by the Lee County tornadoes.