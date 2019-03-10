Texas Roadhouse to host disaster relief fundraiser for Lee County tornado victims

Every Texas Roadhouse across the state of Alabama will be hosting a disaster relief fundraiser to benefit the Lee County Disaster Relief Fund of the Community Foundation of East Alabama.
The fundraiser is on Monday, March 11th from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Texas Roadhouse will donate 100% of the night’s profit to benefit the Lee County fund. This event is part of their Dine to Donate nights.
Below is a list of participating locations:
- Texas Roadhouse at 307 Cox Creek Parkway in Florence, AL 35630.
- Texas Roadhouse at 7525 Eastchase Parkway in Montgomery, AL 36117.
- Texas Roadhouse at 121 Jeff Road in Huntsville, AL 35806.
- Texas Roadhouse at 1363 McFarland Blvd E. in Tuscaloosa, AL 35404.
- Texas Roadhouse at 3730 Montgomery Highway in Dothan, AL 36303.
- Texas Roadhouse at 60 Drivers Way in Pelham, AL 35124.
- Texas Roadhouse at 6150 Airport Blvd. in Mobile, AL 36608.
- Texas Roadhouse at 1006 Beltline Rd SE in Decatur, AL 35601.
All proceeds benefit those impacted by the Lee County tornadoes.