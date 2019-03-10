Quiet Weather Arrives, But Only For A Few Days

Daylight Saving Time officially began Sunday morning, pushing our sunrise and sunset forward by an hour. The sunrise now occurs closer to 7AM, and the sunset closer to 7PM. That ‘extra’ hour of daylight in the evenings is coming just in time for a stretch of weather that will definitely inspire you to spend some time outdoors!

An area of high pressure will keep our weather quiet and spring-like through the first half of this week, starting on Sunday. Clouds break up through Sunday morning, winds stay light, and temperatures warm into the upper 60s in the afternoon. We don’t see much of a change for about three days: Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday all see highs in the 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Late-Week Storms: The first half of this week will be very ‘steady’ for March, a month in which we typically expect big swings in our weather. The changes start up again Wednesday as a our next frontal system approaches us.

A few showers are possible as early as Wednesday evening and as late as Friday morning, but the bulk of the rain (and storms) roll through on Thursday. A few strong storms are possible, but there are still some questions about whether or not we’ll have enough ‘fuel’ for severe storms. Instability could be limited by a lack of warmer/unstable air from the south, and by rain Thursday morning.

Even if storms aren’t able to fire-up, this could still be a soaker. Rainfall totals of 1″-2″ could be realized by Friday morning. That’s enough for some flash flooding by Thursday night, especially over our already-saturated grounds. It’s also going to contribute to river flooding along the Tennessee River through this upcoming weekend.

Be sure to check our daily forecast discussion as we fine-tune the timing and intensity of rain and storms expected on Thursday!