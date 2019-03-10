Political analyst Jess Brown thinks 2019 could be the turning point for the Alabama lottery

The issues getting most of the most talk in Montgomery are a gas tax, lottery, prisons, and a pay raise for state employees.

In this week’s Leadership Perspectives interview, we talked with WHNT News 19 political analyst Jess Brown. He answers questions about the gas tax and why he says this year may be the turning point for the lottery.

“I’ll be in shock if when September comes of this year we’re not paying an additional six cents in state gasoline tax and the following year we’ll pay another two cents and the year after that we’ll pay another two cents,” said Jess Brown.

You can watch our entire interview with Jess Brown below.