FREE Storm Spotter Training in Huntsville on Thursday, March 14

The National Weather Service in Huntsville is giving anyone with an interest in weather the opportunity to become a certified SKYWARN storm spotter.

The classes are free and open to the public and typically last two hours.

On Thursday, March 14, a storm spotter class will be offered at the US Space and Rocket Center from 6-8 p.m. at the National Geographic Theater located within the Davidson Center for Space Exploration building.

Additional classes will be offered throughout north Alabama and south Tennessee. Click here to see the list of classes, locations and times. Inclement weather or other factors may cause the schedule to change, so please check the list before you decide to attend a class.

Those who attend the classes will learn: