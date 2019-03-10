Congressman explains anti-hate ‘no’ vote

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Lawmakers in the House hope to send a message of condemning hate in a new resolution. It was brought up for a vote on Thursday and 23 Republicans voted against it.

One of the 23 to vote no was Alabama's 5th District Congressman Mo Brooks, and he said his interpretation is that it didn't condemn hate for everyone.

"The resolution that I voted against that was portrayed as an anti-hate resolution was in fact very hateful," he explained. "It condemned discrimination against almost every religion you can think of - except Christianity."

Brooks says Christianity and Caucasians were left out of the resolution, and therefore the Republican congressman says he wasn't voting in favor of it.

"It condemned discrimination against almost every race and ethnicity you could think of except Caucasian," he continued. "Why would you omit discrimination against Christians and Caucasians when you're trying to condemn discrimination?"

Brooks felt the resolution had nothing to do with the original intent after a congresswoman made anti-semitic remarks about those who practice Judaism.

"We should be condemning all discrimination based on any inherent characteristics such as race, skin color, ethnicity," he added. "We should also be condemning discrimination of all kinds against all religions."

Brooks encourages everyone to read the proposal for themselves to make their own decision.

Alabama Congressman Mike Rodgers also voted against the resolution.