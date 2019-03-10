Celebrate women in tech and female entrepreneurs this Women’s History Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - March is Women's History Month and one organization in Huntsville is celebrating all month long with a series of events that celebrate the women making tech history.

Urban Engine is hosting a series of events that will celebrate women in technology and showcase female entrepreneurs during March 2019 in conjunction with Women`s History Month.

The Power of W.E. celebrates women in tech and female founders in a month-long series.

The series of events include:

March 6, 2019: Women in Tech themed CoWorking Night Huntsville at Huntsville West, 6:00pm - A schedule of one-hour technical workshops ranging from software and web development and digital marketing lead by women in partnership with Women Who Code Huntsville. More info: www.CWNFlyer.com

March 14, 2019: Urban Engine Speaker Series with Amanda Latifi co-founder/CEO of the Los Angeles based shopping application, HaftaHave at The Camp. Visit the Uban Engine website for more information, click here.

March 20, 2019: Google 'I am Remarkable' Women`s Empowerment Workshop at Huntsville West, 6:00pm - Lead by Lauren Johannesmeyer, City Manager of Google Fiber Huntsville.

March 27, 2019: 'Her-story' Panel at Huntsville West, 6:00pm - Featuring Joanna Broad White - Governmental Affairs Liaison for the Huntsville Area Association of Realtors, Emilie Dover - Co-Founder/President of Rocket City Digital, and Jessica Fortune Barkerr - President of the Huntsville/Madison County chapter of Alabama New South Coalition and more.

Urban Engine is offering these public events to the community free of charge in celebration of Women`s History Month. Women`s History Month, held annually in March, commemorates and encourages the study, observance, and celebration of the vital role of women in American history

Urban Engine is a nonprofit organization on a mission to propel the growth of North Alabama`s economy. Their programs accelerate STEAM innovation, connect aspiring entrepreneurs and established business leaders with educational resources, talent, and community, and provide a platform for professional development unique to the state.

Founded in 2015 through its various programs and events, Urban Engine has grown in membership to over 1,800 creative professionals today, with their programs in use across the region by other accelerators and cities. Urban Engine contributes heavily to North Alabama's innovation ecosystem by cultivating a dynamic workforce, professional development through creative autonomy, and the entrepreneurial gumption to launch and build thriving businesses.