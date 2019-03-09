UNA women’s basketball team exceeds first Division 1 season expectations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. - From the first game of the season, the UNA women's basketball team proved it was for real beating an SEC opponent in Vanderbilt in game one; Friday night the Lions took the court in their first Division 1 postseason match up ever.

The Lions fell in a nail biter 55-53 and looking at the final score it's safe to say it was a close game, but the Lions dug a few holes throughout the match up.

Head coach Missy Tiber says their defense was strong all night long but the offense is where they struggled. Coach Tiber says her team came to play and she believes they exceeded all expectations from the beginning of the season.

"I'm really proud of this team. I'm not gonna let this game darken what we've accomplished this year and I think sometimes we lose sight of what we've done we had some early success and then you raise the bar because you've had success," Tiber said.

Congrats to the Lions on a great season, especially for their first in Division 1.