UAH men’s basketball team punches ticket to GSC Championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - For the fourth time in the past five seasons, the UAH men's basketball team advanced to the Gulf South Conference tournament semi-finals.

UAH squared off with West Alabama in the semis and the Tigers are a team that the Chargers were 0-2 against this season going into Saturday night's game. UAH won this one though, 82-69, to punch their ticket to the finals.

"You know we've improved, we've really improved and our guys were ready and I told them in the locker room after the game, JJ was unbelievable in the first half I mean that's as good as it gets he was great," said UAH men's basketball head coach, Lennie Acuff.

"It's unbelievable, it's so surreal I mean we're such a young team but when you have a leader like Tanner and Elijah, it really doesn't matter," said redshirt sophomore guard, JJ Kaplan." I mean they've led us since the beginning and we're still going up."

UAH will play Delta State in the finals Sunday, March 10 at 3:30 p.m.