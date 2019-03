× Meridianville man killed in two-car wreck Friday night

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Meridianville man was killed in a wreck Friday around 10:45 p.m.

Huntsville Police said Nicholas Avila, 41, was a passenger in a Honda Civic which lost control and collided with a Honda CR-V on Bob Wade Lane west of Northgate Drive.

After the collision, authorities said the Civic hit a concrete utility pole.

Investigators stated they believe alcohol was a factor in the wreck.