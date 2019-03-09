× Malaysian man gets 10 years in prison for insulting Islam on Facebook

(CNN) — A Malaysian man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for insulting Islam and the Prophet Mohammed on his Facebook page, police said.

The 22-year-old Facebook user, identified as “Ayea Yea,” pleaded guilty to 10 charges in a Kuala Lumpur court.

The Royal Malaysia Police filed charges against three other social media account owners for insulting Islam and the Prophet Mohammed, according to a statement published on Bernama, the nation’s state media news agency.

Bernama reported that 52-year-old Facebook user “Yazid Kong” pleaded guilty to two charges of posting about Islam and the Prophet Mohammed. He will be sentenced in two days.

Twitter user “AlvinChow333” and Facebook user “Danny A’antonio Jr” denied charges against them, but will be held in custody until their court date on April 5 with no bail offered.

The charges against the four were made Friday on the grounds of “prejudicing the maintenance of harmony on the grounds of religion, publishing any statement to incite a community” and “improper use of network services,” Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said.

Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 is for improper use of network facilities or network services.

“The police had received 929 reports across the country on these cases and opened 16 investigation papers on cases connected to insulting Islam,” Mohamad Fuzi said in a statement.