Glitz, Glamour, and a Great Cause, Get Ready for “Toasting with Tallulah”

HUNTSVILLE Ala. -- Get ready for a night of glitz, glamour, and a good cause! Later this month is your chance to channel your inner starlet and support mental health programs.

Channel your inner classic Hollywood for "Toasting with Tallulah," a girls' night out with a purpose.

This year, the Women's Philanthropy Society Leadership Council chose to focus on the critical issue of mental health.

With the goal of making a high-impact grant to an organization addressing mental heath issues affecting women and children in our community, the Leadership Council is hosting this signature, inaugural event.

Named after Huntsville native, and screen and stage actress Tallulah Bankhead, this night will bring together women who believe investing in the quality of life benefits us all.

Gather your girlfriends, mothers, sisters, daughters, and other leading ladies in your life for a girls' night out with a purpose! The Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville's Women's Philanthropy Society (WPS) was created for women by women to make a positive difference in the lives of women and families across a broad spectrum of issues that affect the Quality of Life in our community.

They say they want this to be a fun night out while also bringing awareness to and financial support for an important issue facing our community. This isn’t going to be a sit-down, formal affair. They'll have a silent auction, a Sinatra singer, a selfie station, and more!

There will be a short program to share information about the WPS and our focus on mental health, but most of the evening will be spent hanging out and having fun with the other leading ladies!

The Women's Philanthropy Society established for women, by women - is Huntsville's first permanent grant-making endowment that seeks to make a positive difference in the lives of local women and families across a broad spectrum of issues that impact quality of life.

"Toasting with Tallulah" will be Thursday, March 28th at 6:30 pm. It will be at Baron Bluff at Burritt on the Mountain.

You can purchase tickets here.