Endangered/Missing Child Alert for Huntsville teen

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for a Huntsville teen.

Zachery Dennis is described as a 16-year-old white male that is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with blue eyes and reddish-brown hair.

He is believed to be with Robert W. Dennis, a 47-year-old white male that is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with hazel eyes, brown hair, and a possible goatee.

Zachery went missing on Friday around 3:30 p.m. from 195 Redbay Road in Golden, Mississippi.

The vehicle being used is a 2001 silver Ford Crown Victoria. No tag number is available.

If you have information regarding Zachery Dennis, Robert Dennis, or the vehicle, contact the Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Department at 662-279-4883.