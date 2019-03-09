Drivers waiting on MAPCO reimbursement after water found in gasoline at Madison County gas station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARVEST, Ala. - Some drivers filled up their gas tanks at a Madison County gas station only to find their cars wouldn't crank and they needed to pay hundreds of dollars. Now, these customers are fighting to get their money back from a big company.

On February 22, Rosie Carter went to D&D Grocery to get $15 worth of gas, but after she pumped her gas, her car wouldn't start.

"I got in my truck, went to start it up and it just started jumping. The hood was just bouncing and I was shaking too along with the truck," she explained.

Carter told the manager of D&D Grocery, and he said he'd take care of the cost to repair her car. Carter had her car towed to a mechanic.

The repair cost her $1,359. The mechanic discovered that Carter had water in her tank. They had to clean the fuel system, remove and replace the fuel pump.

But Carter took her bill to D&D, and they still haven't paid.

"I just want him to reimburse me for my car being fixed, that's all I'm asking for," she exclaimed. "And he said he would take care of it."

The issue occurred as a result of the heavy rains that the Tennessee Valley had; water got into the gas station's underground fuel reservoir and ultimately into gas tanks.

Tushar Patel, the manager of D&D Grocery said his car was even damaged from the store's gas. Patel explained there were a total of four cars damaged and every car owner has filled out a form that Patel has sent to MAPCO, the gas provider for D&D.

"I sent all of this into the MAPCO, all the details," Patel stated. "And they're sending it to the claim department. The claim department are taking care of all customers."

Patel says MAPCO has come out to their gas station and has cleaned the water out of it, so no other cars should be affected. WHNT News 19 reached out to MAPCO for more information. The company has not yet responded to our requests.